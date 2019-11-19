Amazon offers free music streaming service; rival Spotify slips

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has introduced an ad-supported free version of its music streaming service "Amazon Music".

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has introduced an ad-supported free version of its music streaming service "Amazon Music".

Amazon offers paid plans for its music service starting at US$9.99 per month. It is also part of its prime bundle. The company launched free version of its music service for Alexa users on Echo devices in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rival Spotify Technologies also offers a "freemium" model that includes a free ad-supported version along with a paid ad-free version at US$9.99 per month.

Amazon shares were up nearly 0.5per cent, while those of rival Spotify Technologies fell about 5per cent.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)