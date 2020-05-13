Amazon plans to extend France warehouse closures to May 18

Amazon plans to extend the closure of its French warehouses until May 18, the U.S. e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

Its six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 following court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

Amazon said it was continuing to consult with staff representatives and was also reviewing a request for an additional independent expert report.

