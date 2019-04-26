Amazon profit trounces estimates, sales forecast muted

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday topped first-quarter sales estimates as the world's biggest online retailer benefited from soaring demand for its cloud and advertising businesses and a surge in online shopping.

Net sales rose 17 percent to US$59.70 billion, beating the analysts' average estimate of US$59.65 billion.

The company forecast net sales of between US$59.5 billion and US$63.5 billion for the second quarter, the midpoint of which was below analysts' average estimate of US$62.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Amazon's net income rose to US$3.56 billion, or US$7.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.63 billion, or US$3.27 per share, sending its shares up 1.2 percent after the bell.

Net sales in North America, its biggest market, jumped 17 percent to US$35.81 billion in the quarter.

Amazon Web Services revenue surged 41.4 percent to US$7.70 billion, but missed the estimate of US$7.72 billion.

Amazon's operating expenses rose 12.6 percent in the quarter to US$55.28 billion as it invested in electric-car maker Rivian and self-driving car startup Aurora and continued spending on its Prime program, grocery delivery from Whole Foods stores and original video content.

Amazon has also been gaining immensely from its highly profitable ad sales business. The company said revenue from the category and some other items grew 33.7 percent to US$2.72 billion, but missed estimates of US$2.85 billion.

