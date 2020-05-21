Amazon pushes Prime Day to September as it returns to normalcy: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for September and allowing unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc is scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for September and allowing unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move will allow the company to lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products, indicating it is now in a position to process orders more quickly in its warehouses and create room for more inventory, the report said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon declined to comment to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)