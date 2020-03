Amazon recommends New York, New Jersey employees work from home due to virus

Amazon.com Inc has extended its work-from-home advisory to include employees in New York and New Jersey, the company said Monday, as the world's largest online retailer and other corporations aim to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission among their ranks.

"We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve," Amazon said in a statement. Its remote work recommendation for employees able to do so includes its Seattle headquarters, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Milan, Italy through the end of March, the company said.

