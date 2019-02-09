Amazon reconsiders New York headquarters over local opposition: Washington Post

Amazon.com is reconsidering locating part of its new headquarters in New York because of local opposition, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the global retailer's thinking.

WASHINGTON: Amazon.com is reconsidering locating part of its new headquarters in New York because of local opposition, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the global retailer's thinking.

The retailing giant had not yet purchased or leased any land for the project there, which would make it easy to leave, the unnamed individuals told the news outlet, which is owned by Amazon's chief executive Jeff Bezos.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)