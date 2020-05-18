Amazon's French warehouses to resume work with 30per cent of staff on Tuesday - unions

Business

Amazon's French warehouses to resume work with 30per cent of staff on Tuesday - unions

Amazon's French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30per cent of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

Bookmark

PARIS: Amazon's French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30per cent of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

The e-commerce giant's six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 after court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment on the proportion of employees resuming work in warehouses on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark