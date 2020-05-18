Amazon's French warehouses to resume work with 30per cent of staff on Tuesday: unions

Amazon's French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30per cent of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

PARIS: Amazon's French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30per cent of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

The e-commerce giant's six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 after court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment on the proportion of employees resuming work in warehouses on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)