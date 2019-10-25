Amazon's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall 8per cent

Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players, sending its shares down 7per cent.

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below analysts' estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart as well as other online retailers, sending its shares down 8per cent.

The company forecast net sales in the range of US$80.0 billion to US$86.5 billion for the crucial holiday quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$87.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The downbeat outlook reinforces worries that the ongoing U.S.-China trade spat is hurting the U.S. retail industry. Holiday sales typically generate a majority of retailers' sales and profit.

Amazon also said it expects current-quarter operating income to be between US$1.2 billion and US$2.9 billion, while analysts were expecting US$4.19 billion, according to research firm FactSet.

Net sales rose to US$69.98 billion from US$56.58 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating estimates of US$68.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income fell to US$2.13 billion, or US$4.23 per share, during the quarter, from US$2.88 billion, or US$5.75 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts were expecting a profit of US$4.62 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)