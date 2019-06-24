Amazon's new beauty store for professionals poses threat to beauty retailers

Amazon.com Inc on Monday unveiled its online professional beauty store to sell supplies to licensed professional stylists, barbers and estheticians, weighing on shares of other beauty retailers.

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc on Monday unveiled its online professional beauty store to sell supplies to licensed professional stylists, barbers and estheticians, weighing on shares of other beauty retailers.

It would sell a wide range of brands from Wella Color Charm and RUSK to OPI Professional, and other supplies typically found in salons and spas, Amazon said in a blog post https://www.amazonbusinessblog.com/managing-purchasing/professional-beauty-products-now-available.

Following Amazon's announcement, shares of beauty retailers Ulta Beauty Inc fell about 3per cent and those of Sally Beauty Holdings plummeted 9per cent.

Stylists can now find almost everything they need to run their business in a single store at low prices, with fast, free shipping in one to two days on eligible orders with Business Prime, Amazon said.

"Stylists can find more of what they need at great prices with convenient delivery options, freeing up their time to focus on what's important: their customers," said Steve Kann, director of customer driven experience, Amazon business.

Amazon said the buyers would need a state-issued cosmetology, barber, or esthetician license to purchase products.

The company started in the 1990s as a bookseller and now has its footprints in sectors from cloud computing to groceries.

(The story corrects typo in headline.)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)