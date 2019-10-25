Amazon sales forecast, slower cloud growth disappoint investors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc were down 3per cent on Friday, as investors were let down by a lower-than-expected sales outlook and surprised by slower revenue growth at its lucrative AWS cloud business.

REUTERS: Shares of Amazon.com Inc were down 3per cent on Friday, as investors were let down by a lower-than-expected sales outlook and surprised by slower revenue growth at its lucrative AWS cloud business.

As many as 16 brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, with many saying higher costs to keep its one-day delivery Prime members happy played a big part in weaker profits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Going forward, it is difficult to assess when Amazon will once again begin to deliver profit upside. We think that the buildout of next day delivery is likely to take several quarters, and don't expect a return to outsized profits anytime soon," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.

Amazon's median price target is US$2,220, a 33per cent premium to where its shares are indicated to open. The shares are trading down at US$1,734.70.

Graphic: A Look At Amazon's Profit Journey - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/AMAZON-STOCKS/0H001QXF593J/eikon.png

Interactive graphic on Amazon's profit: https://tmsnrt.rs/2NiRz1E

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon was again hurt by heavy investments to speed up deliveries to its Prime members as it tries to beat back Walmart Inc , which is swiping market share.

Amazon expects costs to cater to Prime members to nearly double to US$1.5 billion during the holiday season from what it spent on one-day delivery during the second quarter.

The company reported sales growth of 24per cent to US$70 billion in the third quarter, but its prediction of US$80 billion to US$86.5 billion sales in the fourth quarter fell short of the US$87.4 billion analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Holiday sales typically pull in a major share of retailers' revenue and profit.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Graphic: Amazon investors faced with not-so-merry Christmas - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/AMAZON-STOCKS/0H001QXF2938/eikon.png

Interactive graphic on Amazon's holiday quarter: https://tmsnrt.rs/2WeurFt

Amazon also disappointed on slower revenue growth for Amazon Web Services, the company's traditionally lucrative cloud business.

Daniel Liu, research analyst at Canalys, said Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud business narrowed its gap with AWS during the third quarter. AWS accounts for nearly a third of the global cloud market.

AWS revenue grew by 35per cent year-on-year and came in slightly below Microsoft's Commercial Cloud revenue growth of 36per cent, according to Shebly Seyrafi, CFA Managing Director, Technology & Internet Research at FBN Securities .

Graphic: Amazon's cloud business slows in third quarter - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/AMAZON-STOCKS/0H001QXF393C/eikon.png

Interactive graphic on Amazon's cloud business: https://tmsnrt.rs/2pdl1xU

Most analysts, however, stood by Amazon's long-term prospects.

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said Amazon's revenue continues to grow at an astonishing, and for rival retailers probably alarming, rate, adding that robust cash generation meant that Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos would be unfazed.

"Whether all the extra investment will be worth it in the end is perhaps open to question, especially given the lackluster sales guidance for next quarter. But it's been foolish to doubt Amazon in the past," Hyett said.

Graphic: Amazon's rising costs - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/AMAZON-STOCKS/0H001QXF493F/eikon.png

Interactive graphic on Amazon's costs: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Wc5zy4

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Uday Sampath and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)