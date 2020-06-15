Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before Congress: NYT

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before a House antitrust investigation into the market power of major tech companies, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/15/technology/amazon-jeff-bezos-congress.html on Monday, citing a lawyer for Amazon who wrote to lawmakers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)