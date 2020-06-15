Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before Congress: NYT

Business

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before a House antitrust investigation into the market power of major tech companies, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/15/technology/amazon-jeff-bezos-congress.html on Monday, citing a lawyer for Amazon who wrote to lawmakers.

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin&apo
FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

