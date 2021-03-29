Amazon says deliveries unaffected by strikes in Germany

U.S. e-commerce group Amazon on Monday said deliveries were unaffected by strikes at six of its sites in Germany.

DUESSELDORF: U.S. e-commerce group Amazon on Monday said deliveries were unaffected by strikes at six of its sites in Germany.

Trade union Verdi had called for workers to go on strike from Sunday evening for four days in the latest attempt to try to force Amazon to recognise collective bargaining agreements.

A spokesman for Amazon said more than 90per cent of staff at its German logistics sites were working as usual, adding employees were enjoying "excellent wages, excellent additional benefits and excellent career prospects".

Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany, its biggest market after the United States, over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have frequently staged strikes since 2013.

