Amazon says sellers racked up US$4.8 billion in global sales over holiday weekend

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday independent businesses selling on its platform crossed US$4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60per cent from a year earlier.

More than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide have surpassed US$100,000 in sales this holiday season to date, Amazon said. (https://bit.ly/2JePBBn)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)