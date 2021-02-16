Amazon says to make TV streaming device in India

Amazon.com Inc will start making its TV streaming device in India this year via a unit of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, the U.S. online retail giant said on Tuesday.

The move marks Amazon's first foray into making its devices in India, which is working to boost local electronics manufacturing.

