Amazon says will not operate China marketplace site from Jul 18

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, Jan. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI: Amazon.com on Thursday (Apr 18) said it is notifying sellers that it will no longer operate a marketplace nor provide seller services on its Chinese website, Amazon.cn, from Jul 18.

"We are working closely with our sellers to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to deliver the best customer experience possible," a spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

"Sellers interested in continuing to sell on Amazon outside of China are able to do so through Amazon Global Selling."

