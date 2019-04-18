Amazon says will not operate China marketplace site from Jul 18

SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI: Amazon.com on Thursday (Apr 18) said it is notifying sellers that it will no longer operate a marketplace nor provide seller services on its Chinese website, Amazon.cn, from Jul 18.

"We are working closely with our sellers to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to deliver the best customer experience possible," a spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

"Sellers interested in continuing to sell on Amazon outside of China are able to do so through Amazon Global Selling."

