Amazon second-quarter revenue jumps 39 percent

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc reported a 39 percent jump in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a surge in online shopping and higher demand for its cloud services.

The company said its net sales rose to US$52.89 billion from US$37.96 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to US$2.53 billion, or US$5.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$197 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's fast-growing cloud services business, surged about 49 percent to US$6.11 billion, beating the average estimate of US$6 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)