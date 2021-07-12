Amazon services down for multiple users - Downdetector

Amazon.com Inc's platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

(Corrects to say 37,000 user reports, not 37,00, in paragraph 2)

More than 37,000 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

About 80per cent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15per cent was with its log in and 5per cent with its check-out, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)