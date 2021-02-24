Amazon SVP Jeff Blackburn quits after 22 years

Amazon.com Senior Vice President Jeff Blackburn is leaving the company Tuesday after 22 years, he said in an internal memo that the online retailer shared with Reuters.

Blackburn, who had overseen deals, Amazon's growing advertising business and television studio, had been on sabbatical in 2020. His departure further paves the way for incoming Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to reshape the company's executive ranks when he succeeds founder and current chief Jeff Bezos this summer.



