Amazon tells staff globally to work from home if possible

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was recommending that employees globally work from home this month if they are able to do so, while necessary on-site staff such as warehouse workers would get up to two weeks' pay if quarantined because of the coronavirus.

The news follows a decision by the world's largest online retailer earlier this week to extend its work-from-home advisory to include employees in New York and New Jersey as it and other corporations strive to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission among their ranks.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)