Amazon third-quarter sales miss estimates

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc's quarterly sales missed Wall Street forecasts on Thursday, sending shares of the world's biggest online retailer down by 6 percent in late trade.

Net sales rose to US$56.58 billion from US$43.74 billion a year earlier, but missed analyst estimates of US$57.1 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Amazon's net income rose to US$2.88 billion, or US$5.75 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$256 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's fast-growing cloud services business, surged 45.7 percent to US$6.68 billion, narrowly edging past estimates of US$6.67 billion.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)