Amazon to buy Israeli startup E8 storage: media

JERUSALEM: E-commerce giant Amazon has agreed to buy Israeli storage technology startup E8 Storage, Israeli financial media reported on Wednesday.

The Globes news website and other leading financial media outlets reported that E8 Storage's employees will join Amazon Web Services development center in Tel Aviv following the acquisition.

Globes said the deal values E8 Storage at US$50-US$60 million.

Spokespeople for Amazon, Amazon Web Services and E8 Storage could not be immediately reached for comment.

E8 Storage, according to its Twitter account, provides flash storage with a rack-scale architecture for the enterprise and software-defined cloud.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)

