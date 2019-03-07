Amazon to close all 87 US pop-up stores: WSJ

Business

Amazon to close all 87 US pop-up stores: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is closing all 87 of its pop-up stores in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bookmark

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc is closing all 87 of its pop-up stores in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The closings are expected by the end of April, the report said, citing some of the employees at the stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark