Amazon to close all 87 US pop-up stores: WSJ

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc is closing all 87 of its pop-up stores in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The closings are expected by the end of April, the report said, citing some of the employees at the stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)