Amazon to create further 7,000 jobs in UK in 2020
Amazon will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs across the United Kingdom in 2020, taking total new jobs this year to 10,000, it said on Thursday.
The U.S. internet giant said the new jobs would be in over 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres in the north east and central England.
