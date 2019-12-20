Amazon to deliver 3.5 billion packages through own network in 2019

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it was on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year through its in-house delivery network.

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it was on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year through its in-house delivery network.

Amazon, with its growing network of delivery planes, trucks and vans, is regarded as a potential long-term threat to FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc , both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a customer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Morgan Stanley analysis from last week estimated that Amazon logistics delivered about 20per cent of company's packages last year and nearly 46per cent in 2019 through August.

The brokerage estimated the Amazon delivery network will move 6.5 billion packages for the company by 2022, more than UPS at 5 billion and FedEx at 3.4 billion.

Amazon said it now has 150 U.S. delivery stations employing more than 90,000 people.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Advertisement