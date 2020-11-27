Amazon to give US$500 million in holiday bonuses to front-line US workers

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would spend more than US$500 million on one-time bonuses for its front-line employees in the United States who are working the holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-time operations staff in the United States who are employed by Amazon from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 will receive a bonus of US$300, while those in part-time roles will get US$150, the online retailer said https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/operations/amazon-recognizing-front-line-employees-with-an-additional-special-bonus-this-holiday-season in a blog post.

Several retailers, including Walmart Inc and Home Depot Inc, have spent millions in bonuses to compensate staff for catering to a surge in online shopping during the pandemic.

In an earlier round of one-time bonuses in June, Amazon spent US$500 million in one-time payments to front-line employees and partners.

The world's largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and unions over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

