Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on virus worries

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to tackle a surge in online orders, as consumers shop heavily fearing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon said https://blog.aboutamazon.com/operations/amazon-opening-100000-new-roles it would invest over US$350 million to raise the pays for these employees in the U.S. and Canada by US$2 an hour, 2 pounds in the UK and about 2 euros in the European Union.

It currently pays US$15 an hour for workers in its U.S. fulfillment centers.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)