Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon Prime Delivery is seen on the trailer of a truck outside the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, December 30, 2019. Picture taken December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing.

