Amazon to protest Microsoft's Pentagon cloud award - WSJ
Amazon.com Inc will protest a recent cloud computing contract award given to Microsoft Corp by the Pentagon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://on.wsj.com/2CLjsdK)
