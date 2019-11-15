Amazon to protest Microsoft's Pentagon cloud award - WSJ

Amazon.com Inc will protest a recent cloud computing contract award given to Microsoft Corp by the Pentagon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://on.wsj.com/2CLjsdK)

