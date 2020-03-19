Amazon to shut down Queens, New York hub after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that one of its associates had tested positive for coronavirus at its Queens, New York delivery station and it will temporarily shut down the hub for additional sanitation.

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that one of its associates had tested positive for coronavirus at its Queens, New York delivery station and it will temporarily shut down the hub for additional sanitation.

The company said it will send associates home with full pay.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

