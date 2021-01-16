Amazon union election to start in February, US labor board says
Amazon.com Inc's first U.S. union election since 2014 is scheduled to begin with the mailing of ballots in early February and a vote count starting March 30, a U.S. labor board official said in a filing on Friday.
REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc's first U.S. union election since 2014 is scheduled to begin with the mailing of ballots in early February and a vote count starting March 30, a U.S. labor board official said in a filing on Friday.
The announcement brings employees at Amazon's fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama a step closer to deciding whether to join part of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). A "yes" vote would mark the first ever for a U.S. Amazon facility.
As of Jan. 7, Amazon employed almost 6,200 hourly workers at the warehouse, according to the filing. To win, the union needs a simple majority of those who submit ballots in the election.
While Amazon had preferred in-person voting, the labor board sided with the union on a mail-in procedure "because this is the safest and most appropriate method of conducting an election in view of the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," the filing said.
Amazon did not immediately answer a request for comment. The RWDSU declined to comment.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)