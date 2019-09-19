Amazon vows to meet goals of Paris climate agreement by 2040

Amazon.com Inc is due to sign a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement by 2040, 10 years ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: Amazon.com Inc is due to sign a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement by 2040, 10 years ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Thursday.

Bezos is announcing a number of actions at a press conference in Washington, including a pledge to be net carbon neutral by 2040. The Trump administration said in June 2017 it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)