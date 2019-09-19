Amazon vows to meet goals of Paris climate agreement by 2040

Business

Amazon vows to meet goals of Paris climate agreement by 2040

Amazon.com Inc is due to sign a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement by 2040, 10 years ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Thursday.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bezos is announcing a number of actions at a press conference in Washington, including a pledge to be net carbon neutral by 2040. The Trump administration said in June 2017 it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Source: Reuters

