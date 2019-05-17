Amazon wades into British food delivery battle with Deliveroo funding

LONDON: Amazon has led a new funding round in Britain's online food delivery company Deliveroo, throwing its weight behind the app in the battle with Uber Eats and Just Eat to deliver takeaway meals.

Deliveroo said on Friday (May 17) that Amazon was the lead investor in a new US$575 million funding round, joining its existing investors to further develop the company's technology and expand its reach.

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo uses 60,000 riders to deliver meals from over 80,000 restaurants and takeaway outlets in 14 countries including France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait.

In Britain, it is locked in a battle with Uber Eats and Just Eat, where its riders are a common sight in their distinctive black and teal jackets, carrying delivery boxes emblazoned with its kangaroo logo.

The new Series G funding round takes the total Deliveroo has raised to date to US$1.53 billion. Its existing investors are T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Co, and Green oaks.

"We’re impressed with Deliveroo's approach, and their dedication to providing customers with an ever increasing selection of great restaurants along with convenient delivery options," said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country manager.

"(CEO) Will (Shu) and his team have built an innovative technology and service, and we're excited to see what they do next."

