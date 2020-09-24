AMC Entertainment to sell up to 15 million shares to raise funds

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has reached a deal with some banks to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise capital as the movie theater operator reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The box office of the AMC theatre is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burbank, California, U.S., June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

