AMC Entertainment to sell up to 15 million shares to raise funds

REUTERS: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has reached a deal with some banks to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise capital as the movie theater operator reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

