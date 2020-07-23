AMC further delays reopening of US movie theaters to mid to late August

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet".

The company had earlier https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amc-ent-holdg-theater/amc-delays-reopening-date-by-two-weeks-to-july-30-idUSKBN2402PT delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30.

