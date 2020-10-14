AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity: CEO

Business

AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity: CEO

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc may need to raise additional capital as an option, either entirely or mostly through equity, the CEO of the cinema operator, Adam Aron, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

2019 American Cinematheque Award - Presentation - Beverly Hills, California, U.S.
FILE PHOTO: 2019 American Cinematheque Award - Presentation - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., November 8, 2019 - President/CEO, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and AMC Entertainment Inc., Adam Aron, accepts the 5th annual Sid Grauman Award on behalf of AMC Theaters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bookmark

REUTERS: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc may need to raise additional capital as an option, either entirely or mostly through equity, the CEO of the cinema operator, Adam Aron, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

There was no further contingency planning underway beyond raising additional capital, Aron said.

He also denied an earlier Bloomberg article that said the company was considering a range of options, including a potential bankruptcy protection, calling the report "false".

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark