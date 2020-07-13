AMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to US$630 million

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it had reached an agreement with bondholders that would reduce its debt by up to US$630 million, as it looks to reopen theaters after being shut for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, said it had also raised US$300 million in new first lien financing.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)