AMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to US$630 million

FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Burbank
FILE PHOTO: The AMC theatre is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burbank, California, U.S., June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

REUTERS: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it had reached an agreement with bondholders that would reduce its debt by up to US$630 million, as it looks to reopen theaters after being shut for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, said it had also raised US$300 million in new first lien financing.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

