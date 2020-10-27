AMD forecast fourth-quarter sales above expectations

Business

AMD forecast fourth-quarter sales above expectations

Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, just as the semiconductor designer announced a US$35 billion deal to buy chipmaker Xilinx Inc .

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO: Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Bookmark

REUTERS: Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, just as the semiconductor designer announced a US$35 billion deal to buy chipmaker Xilinx Inc .

AMD expects current-quarter revenue to be about US$3 billion, plus or minus US$100 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$2.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark