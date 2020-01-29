AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, due to waning demand from console makers such as Sony and Microsoft ahead of new launches.

The company projected first-quarter revenue to be about US$1.8 billion plus or minus US$50 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of US$1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

