AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, due to waning demand from console makers such as Sony and Microsoft ahead of new launches.

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO: Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The company projected first-quarter revenue to be about US$1.8 billion plus or minus US$50 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of US$1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

