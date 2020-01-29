AMD revenue forecast disappoints on weak console demand

Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, due to waning demand from console makers such as Sony and Microsoft ahead of new launches.

Shares of the company fell 4per cent in extended trading on Tuesday. The stock has surged over 150per cent in the last 12 months, making it the top gainer on both the S&P 500 Index and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index during the period.

The console business has been under pressure as inventory is drawn down ahead of Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp launching their new gaming consoles in the second half of this year.

Fourth-quarter sales in its enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment, which also houses chips used in consoles, rose 7per cent to US$465 million, but missed FactSet estimates of US$603.8 million.

"The secular decline in the game console semi-custom chip (SoC) should have been expected. I think investors wanted to see a steeper growth profile from its datacenter, CPU business to offset the near-term gaming SoC decline," said KinNgai Chan at Summit Insights Group LLC.

Sales at AMD's computing and graphics segment, which includes graphic chip sales to data centers, surged 69per cent to US$1.66 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimate of US$1.5 billion, according to market research firm FactSet.

Data center demand also powered strong results and forecast from bigger rival Intel Corp last week, which reinforced chip industry turnaround expectations triggered by Micron Inc and Texas Instruments .

AMD projected first-quarter revenue to be about US$1.8 billion plus or minus US$50 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of US$1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue jumped 50per cent to US$2.13 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of US$2.11 billion.

The company said it expects 2020 revenue growth of about 28per cent to 30per cent year-over-year, while analysts were expecting 27per cent.

Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)