AMD revenue forecast disappoints on weak console demand

Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as demand wanes from console makers ahead of new launches.

REUTERS: Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as demand wanes from console makers ahead of new launches.

Shares of the company fell 3per cent in extended trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts had warned that the company would make lesser money from gaming consoles in the first half of 2020, given inventory is drawn down ahead of launches by Sony and Microsoft during the rest of the year.

AMD projected first-quarter revenue to be about US$1.8 billion (1.4 billion pounds) plus or minus US$50 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of US$1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the fourth-quarter, sales in its enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment, which houses chips used in consoles, rose 7per cent to US$465 million, but missed FactSet estimates of US$603.8 million.

The disappointing forecast overshadowed strong demand in its computing and graphics segment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales at AMD's computing and graphics segment, which includes graphic chip sales to data centers, surged 69per cent to US$1.66 billion, beating analysts' estimate of US$1.5 billion, according to market research firm FactSet.

Revenue rose to US$2.13 billion from US$1.42 billion, beating analysts' estimates of US$2.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)