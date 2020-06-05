American Airlines announces 14 officer departures, memos show

American Airlines Group Inc told employees on Thursday that 14 officers will be as leaving the company as part of leadership changes in which another five officer positions will not be filled, according to memos seen by Reuters.

CHICAGO: American Airlines Group Inc told employees on Thursday that 14 officers will be as leaving the company as part of leadership changes in which another five officer positions will not be filled, according to memos seen by Reuters.

With the departures, American's officer team will be roughly 30per cent smaller, it said, in line with plans it announced last week to reduce its management and support staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)