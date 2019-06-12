American Airlines CEO says 'highly likely' Boeing 737 MAX will fly by September

American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug Parker said it was "highly likely" that the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX would be flying by Sept. 3.

CHICAGO: American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug Parker said it was "highly likely" that the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX would be flying by Sept. 3.

"We wouldn't be selling seats today if we didn't think it was highly likely (...) that we'd be able to provide that service by Sept. 3," Parker said during the company's annual shareholders meeting.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)