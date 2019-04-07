American Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations through Jun 5

REUTERS: American Airlines said on Sunday (Apr 7) it will extend cancellations of 90 flights a day through Jun 5 because of the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following two deadly crashes in five months.

The extended cancellation by the largest U.S. airline is the latest sign that the airplane is not expected to return to service anytime soon. American Airlines said on Mar 24 it had canceled 90 flights a day through Apr 24. On Friday, Boeing said it plans to cut its monthly 737 aircraft production by nearly 20 per cent.

