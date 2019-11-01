American Airlines flight attendants voice 737 MAX concerns to Boeing CEO: letter

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), which represents American Airlines Group flight attendants, still has safety concerns about a relaunch of the Boeing 737 MAX, its president told Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg in a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, dated Oct. 30, said two days of hearings about the 737 MAX in Washington show breakdowns in supervision of the aircraft and raise questions on the Federal Aviation Administration's resources for oversight moving forward.

"The 28,000 flight attendants working for American Airlines refuse to walk onto a plane that may not be safe and are calling for the highest possible safety standards to avoid another tragedy," APFA President Lori Bassani said in the letter.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)