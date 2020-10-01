American Airlines is moving ahead with furloughs, CEO says

American Airlines is moving ahead with 19,000 employee furloughs on Thursday, Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

CHICAGO: American Airlines is moving ahead with 19,000 employee furloughs on Thursday, Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

U.S. airlines have asked the U.S. Congress to extend a US$25 billion payroll support program that protected jobs until Oct. 1 for another six months but so far no agreement has been reached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)