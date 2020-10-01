American Airlines is moving ahead with furloughs, CEO says

Business

American Airlines is moving ahead with 19,000 employee furloughs on Thursday, Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in in New York

U.S. airlines have asked the U.S. Congress to extend a US$25 billion payroll support program that protected jobs until Oct. 1 for another six months but so far no agreement has been reached.

