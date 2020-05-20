American Airlines may use loyalty program as collateral for US debt: President

American Airlines Group Inc may use its Advantage loyalty program as collateral for a secured U.S. government loan, President Robert Isom said at a conference on Tuesday, noting that government talks are ongoing.

American is discussing terms for a US$4.75 billion Treasury loan, separate from the US$5.8 billion it has already secured in government payroll aid. The "impact value" of the loyalty program could range between US$18 billion and US$30 billion, Isom said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)