American Airlines pilots ask carrier to start negotiations for a new contract

American Airlines pilots union on Monday urged the carrier to begin negotiations for a new labor contract in January to boost salaries that were last revised three years ago after the airline ermerged from bankruptcy in 2013.

REUTERS: American Airlines pilots union on Monday urged the carrier to begin negotiations for a new labor contract in January to boost salaries that were last revised three years ago after the airline emerged from bankruptcy in 2013.

The No. 1 U.S. carrier signed a five-year contract with its pilots in early 2015, providing immediate pay raises of 23 percent and subsequent annual raises of three percent. (https://prn.to/2DwoNXO)

Advertisement

Allied Pilots Association (APA), representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said "it's time" to move beyond the labor contract borne out of bankruptcy, as it pursues a revised agreement amid booming demand for air travel.

"With respectful communication and open dialogue, there is no reason why we cannot achieve a better contract," APA President Captain Daniel Carey said in a statement.

"We fully intend to conclude these negotiations in months, not years."

(This story corrects dateline to Nov 19 from Nov 20)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)